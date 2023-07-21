Matson Inc. (MATX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 14.05 in relation to its previous close of 82.12. However, the company has experienced a 18.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that The Market’s Panic Attack Is Over. What to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is above average at 4.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Matson Inc. (MATX) is $79.50, which is -$22.16 below the current market price. The public float for MATX is 35.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MATX on July 21, 2023 was 275.56K shares.

MATX’s Market Performance

MATX’s stock has seen a 18.99% increase for the week, with a 26.52% rise in the past month and a 34.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Matson Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.42% for MATX’s stock, with a 39.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MATX Trading at 26.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +27.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATX rose by +18.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.79. In addition, Matson Inc. saw 49.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATX starting from COX MATTHEW J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $77.43 back on Jun 30. After this action, COX MATTHEW J now owns 241,267 shares of Matson Inc., valued at $774,306 using the latest closing price.

Heilmann Peter T, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of Matson Inc., sale 4,917 shares at $75.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Heilmann Peter T is holding 50,311 shares at $373,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.25 for the present operating margin

+35.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matson Inc. stands at +24.50. The total capital return value is set at 42.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.61. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Matson Inc. (MATX), the company’s capital structure generated 39.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.39. Total debt to assets is 20.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Matson Inc. (MATX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.