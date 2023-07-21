Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Stock Sees a-4.10 Decrease

In the past week, MRTN stock has gone up by 0.68%, with a monthly decline of -1.72% and a quarterly plunge of -0.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Marten Transport Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.79% for MRTN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) is 15.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRTN is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) is $25.50, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for MRTN is 57.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On July 21, 2023, MRTN’s average trading volume was 333.47K shares.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.10 compared to its previous closing price of 21.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRTN stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for MRTN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MRTN in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $25 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

MRTN Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRTN rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.94. In addition, Marten Transport Ltd. saw 4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRTN starting from WINKEL THOMAS J, who sale 5,313 shares at the price of $20.12 back on Mar 20. After this action, WINKEL THOMAS J now owns 53,674 shares of Marten Transport Ltd., valued at $106,919 using the latest closing price.

HAGNESS LARRY B, the Director of Marten Transport Ltd., sale 10,313 shares at $22.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that HAGNESS LARRY B is holding 195,475 shares at $236,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.28 for the present operating margin

+14.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marten Transport Ltd. stands at +8.73. The total capital return value is set at 19.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.27. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10. Total debt to assets is 0.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.