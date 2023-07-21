Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is $14.00, The public float for MRIN is 15.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MRIN on July 21, 2023 was 99.95K shares.

MRIN) stock’s latest price update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.64relation to previous closing price of 0.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/21 that AMC, Square, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

MRIN’s Market Performance

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has experienced a -7.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.24% drop in the past month, and a -21.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.35% for MRIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.29% for MRIN’s stock, with a -32.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRIN Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRIN fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6558. In addition, Marin Software Incorporated saw -34.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRIN starting from Lien Christopher A., who sale 8,377 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Mar 02. After this action, Lien Christopher A. now owns 0 shares of Marin Software Incorporated, valued at $8,993 using the latest closing price.

Lien Christopher A., the CEO of Marin Software Incorporated, sale 15,230 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Lien Christopher A. is holding 8,377 shares at $16,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.57 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marin Software Incorporated stands at -91.05. The total capital return value is set at -49.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.31. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.51. Total debt to assets is 9.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.