Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) has jumped by 2.67 compared to previous close of 0.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) is $1.00, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for MGTA is 59.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGTA on July 21, 2023 was 525.31K shares.

MGTA’s Market Performance

MGTA’s stock has seen a 4.45% increase for the week, with a 27.12% rise in the past month and a 3.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.26% for MGTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

MGTA Trading at 16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +25.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7520. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw 107.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTA starting from Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Feb 08. After this action, Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. now owns 3,058,204 shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,230,000 using the latest closing price.

Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., the 10% Owner of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,200,000 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. is holding 4,558,204 shares at $1,826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

Equity return is now at value -74.60, with -58.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.