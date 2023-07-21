Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) is $12.33, which is $9.26 above the current market price. The public float for LYRA is 22.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYRA on July 21, 2023 was 144.13K shares.

LYRA) stock’s latest price update

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA)’s stock price has soared by 4.07 in relation to previous closing price of 2.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LYRA’s Market Performance

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) has experienced a -0.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.80% drop in the past month, and a 51.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.68% for LYRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.43% for LYRA’s stock, with a -1.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYRA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LYRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LYRA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $15 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2022.

LYRA Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -18.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYRA fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYRA starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 3,610,832 shares at the price of $2.49 back on May 31. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,469,117 shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc., valued at $8,999,999 using the latest closing price.

NBVM GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of Lyra Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,805,416 shares at $2.43 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that NBVM GP, LLC is holding 2,521,745 shares at $4,387,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4034.48 for the present operating margin

+21.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4055.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.