Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) has seen a 1.08% increase in the past week, with a 11.38% gain in the past month, and a 57.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for LMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.63% for LMB’s stock, with a 74.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) is 25.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LMB is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) is $25.50, which is -$0.74 below the current market price. The public float for LMB is 9.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On July 21, 2023, LMB’s average trading volume was 163.45K shares.

LMB) stock’s latest price update

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.19 in comparison to its previous close of 27.97, however, the company has experienced a 1.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMB stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for LMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LMB in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $19 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

LMB Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMB rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +245.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.42. In addition, Limbach Holdings Inc. saw 152.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMB starting from Young Norbert W., who sale 1,661 shares at the price of $24.91 back on Jul 11. After this action, Young Norbert W. now owns 37,356 shares of Limbach Holdings Inc., valued at $41,372 using the latest closing price.

PRATT GORDON G, the Director of Limbach Holdings Inc., sale 70,939 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that PRATT GORDON G is holding 227,341 shares at $1,500,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+18.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limbach Holdings Inc. stands at +1.37. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.10. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB), the company’s capital structure generated 52.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.