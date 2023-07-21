Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has surged by 1.94 when compared to previous closing price of 86.06, but the company has seen a 4.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Right Now?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LBRDK is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LBRDK is $130.43, which is $33.27 above the current price. The public float for LBRDK is 116.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBRDK on July 21, 2023 was 849.43K shares.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has seen a 4.33% increase in the past week, with a 19.10% rise in the past month, and a 12.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for LBRDK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.03% for LBRDK stock, with a simple moving average of 7.43% for the last 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at 13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.47. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corporation saw 15.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 6,419 shares at the price of $77.59 back on May 11. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 12,274 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation, valued at $498,064 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Liberty Broadband Corporation, sale 3,210 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 11,368 shares at $304,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at +128.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85.

Based on Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), the company’s capital structure generated 46.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.52. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.