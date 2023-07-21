Landsea Homes Corporation’s (LSEA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, LSEA stock has gone down by -7.81%, with a monthly gain of 14.83% and a quarterly surge of 56.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Landsea Homes Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.24% for LSEA’s stock, with a 50.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) Right Now?

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) by analysts is $12.33, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for LSEA is 14.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of LSEA was 139.51K shares.

LSEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) has decreased by -7.28 when compared to last closing price of 10.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSEA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LSEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSEA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

LSEA Trading at 19.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSEA fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.62. In addition, Landsea Homes Corporation saw 85.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSEA starting from LANDSEA HOLDINGS CORP, who sale 443,478 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jun 21. After this action, LANDSEA HOLDINGS CORP now owns 19,740,729 shares of Landsea Homes Corporation, valued at $3,326,085 using the latest closing price.

LANDSEA HOLDINGS CORP, the 10% Owner of Landsea Homes Corporation, sale 2,956,522 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that LANDSEA HOLDINGS CORP is holding 20,184,207 shares at $22,173,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.55 for the present operating margin

+19.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landsea Homes Corporation stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.59.

Based on Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA), the company’s capital structure generated 79.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.31. Total debt to assets is 35.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 201.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.