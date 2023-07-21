Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, KTOS stock has gone up by 7.55%, with a monthly gain of 4.66% and a quarterly surge of 10.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for KTOS’s stock, with a 20.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is $16.82, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for KTOS is 125.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTOS on July 21, 2023 was 789.71K shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s stock price has increased by 7.72 compared to its previous closing price of 13.35. However, the company has seen a 7.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.86. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 39.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Lund Deanna H, who sale 105,116 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jun 21. After this action, Lund Deanna H now owns 175,457 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $1,576,999 using the latest closing price.

Cervantes de Burgreen Maria, the VP & Corporate Controller of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 1,203 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Cervantes de Burgreen Maria is holding 32,006 shares at $18,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.