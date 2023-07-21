IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is above average at 40.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.

The public float for IQV is 183.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IQV on July 21, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

IQV) stock’s latest price update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV)’s stock price has soared by 0.40 in relation to previous closing price of 225.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IQV’s Market Performance

IQV’s stock has risen by 3.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.32% and a quarterly rise of 12.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for IQVIA Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for IQV’s stock, with a 9.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $265 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

IQV Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.54. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc. saw 10.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Knightly Kevin C, who sold 5,820 shares at the price of $201.89 back on Jun 05. After this action, Knightly Kevin C now owns 0 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc., valued at $1,175,000 using the latest closing price.

Knightly Kevin C sale 1 shares at $198.66 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Knightly Kevin C is holding 0 shares at $199 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.