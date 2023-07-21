Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.47relation to previous closing price of 10.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) is above average at 1.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is $15.25, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for ICPT is 40.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICPT on July 21, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT stock saw a decrease of -5.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.48% for ICPT’s stock, with a -27.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

ICPT Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -13.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+98.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -61.20. The total capital return value is set at -17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.70. Equity return is now at value -812.50, with 39.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), the company’s capital structure generated 357.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 60.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.