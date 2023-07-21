Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.50 in comparison to its previous close of 3.48, however, the company has experienced a 19.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTR is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for INTR is 203.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On July 21, 2023, INTR’s average trading volume was 298.52K shares.

INTR’s Market Performance

INTR stock saw an increase of 19.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.44% and a quarterly increase of 127.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.78% for Inter & Co Inc. (INTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.64% for INTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 57.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

INTR Trading at 28.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR rose by +19.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Inter & Co Inc. saw 59.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTR

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.