Insulet Corporation (PODD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)’s stock price has dropped by -3.12 in relation to previous closing price of 287.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/31/22 that DexCom Stock Rises as Management Says No Deal Is on the Table

Is It Worth Investing in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is above average at 99,582.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Insulet Corporation (PODD) is $354.59, which is $74.82 above the current market price. The public float for PODD is 69.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PODD on July 21, 2023 was 575.62K shares.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD stock saw a decrease of -2.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Insulet Corporation (PODD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.95% for PODD’s stock, with a -4.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $343 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

PODD Trading at -4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.78. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from McMillan Wayde D., who sale 1,388 shares at the price of $282.94 back on Jul 03. After this action, McMillan Wayde D. now owns 21,477 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $392,721 using the latest closing price.

Manea Dan, the SVP, Chief HR Officer of Insulet Corporation, sale 175 shares at $290.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Manea Dan is holding 4,522 shares at $50,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+67.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Insulet Corporation (PODD), the company’s capital structure generated 300.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.05. Total debt to assets is 63.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.