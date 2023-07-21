Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IKT is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IKT is $27.00, which is $24.18 above the current market price. The public float for IKT is 4.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for IKT on July 21, 2023 was 20.68K shares.

IKT stock's latest price update

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.22 compared to its previous closing price of 2.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IKT’s Market Performance

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has experienced a -4.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.95% drop in the past month, and a -18.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.21% for IKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.19% for IKT’s stock, with a -27.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IKT Trading at -22.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKT starting from Werner Milton H., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 16. After this action, Werner Milton H. now owns 5,335,433 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14686.17 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -14625.85. Equity return is now at value -70.90, with -61.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.