Impinj Inc. (PI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) has plunged by -5.37 when compared to previous closing price of 88.34, but the company has seen a -7.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PI is 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PI is $120.88, which is $37.28 above the current price. The public float for PI is 24.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PI on July 21, 2023 was 692.66K shares.

PI’s Market Performance

PI stock saw a decrease of -7.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Impinj Inc. (PI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.81% for PI stock, with a simple moving average of -24.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $45 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

PI Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.39. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw -23.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., who sale 1,204 shares at the price of $89.74 back on Jul 13. After this action, DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. now owns 299,396 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $108,048 using the latest closing price.

DOSSETT JEFFREY, the Chief Revenue Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 482 shares at $89.83 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that DOSSETT JEFFREY is holding 41,810 shares at $43,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.60 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -9.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -220.50, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,888.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.97. Total debt to assets is 84.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,868.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Impinj Inc. (PI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.