IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) has decreased by -0.48 when compared to last closing price of 16.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/25/21 that Imax Has a Record October. ‘Dune’ Was a Big Help.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is $23.80, which is $7.7 above the current market price. The public float for IMAX is 44.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMAX on July 21, 2023 was 534.04K shares.

IMAX’s Market Performance

The stock of IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has seen a -1.96% decrease in the past week, with a -5.17% drop in the past month, and a -19.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for IMAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for IMAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $24 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

IMAX Trading at -7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.99. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw 12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from GELFOND RICHARD L, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $20.95 back on May 01. After this action, GELFOND RICHARD L now owns 388,678 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $2,094,720 using the latest closing price.

Weissman Kenneth Ian, the Deputy GC & Corp. Secretary of IMAX Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $21.12 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Weissman Kenneth Ian is holding 17,558 shares at $211,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.47 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAX Corporation stands at -7.58. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.26. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on IMAX Corporation (IMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 105.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.41. Total debt to assets is 33.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.