ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IZM is 6.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IZM on July 21, 2023 was 156.95K shares.

IZM) stock’s latest price update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM)’s stock price has soared by 21.06 in relation to previous closing price of 5.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IZM’s Market Performance

ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has experienced a 19.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 46.99% rise in the past month, and a 161.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.68% for IZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.10% for IZM’s stock, with a 97.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IZM Trading at 69.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.21%, as shares surge +35.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM rose by +19.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, ICZOOM Group Inc. saw 113.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+2.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICZOOM Group Inc. stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.95.

Based on ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM), the company’s capital structure generated 119.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.50. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.