Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 9.22. However, the company has seen a -1.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Right Now?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) by analysts is $13.00, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for HDSN is 37.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of HDSN was 491.33K shares.

HDSN’s Market Performance

The stock of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has seen a -1.88% decrease in the past week, with a -4.05% drop in the past month, and a 11.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for HDSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.73% for HDSN’s stock, with a -2.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

HDSN Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw -9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from Prouty Eric A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.56 back on Jun 14. After this action, Prouty Eric A now owns 142,021 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $191,200 using the latest closing price.

ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, the Director of Hudson Technologies Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P is holding 126,578 shares at $8,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.44 for the present operating margin

+49.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Technologies Inc. stands at +31.92. The total capital return value is set at 66.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 56.23. Equity return is now at value 53.00, with 31.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.46. Total debt to assets is 18.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.