Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) has decreased by -10.85 when compared to last closing price of 33.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) Right Now?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HTH is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HTH is $31.33, which is $1.42 above the current price. The public float for HTH is 45.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTH on July 21, 2023 was 318.04K shares.

HTH’s Market Performance

HTH stock saw a decrease of -6.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.93% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.14% for HTH’s stock, with a -2.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HTH Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTH fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.49. In addition, Hilltop Holdings Inc. saw -1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTH starting from Nichols W Robert III, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $31.02 back on May 16. After this action, Nichols W Robert III now owns 9,500 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc., valued at $46,528 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg Hill A, the Director of Hilltop Holdings Inc., sale 20,999 shares at $32.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Feinberg Hill A is holding 579,136 shares at $673,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH), the company’s capital structure generated 71.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.53. Total debt to assets is 8.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.