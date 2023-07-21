Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLGN is 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLGN is $1.30, The public float for HLGN is 158.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLGN on July 21, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN)’s stock price has dropped by -4.03 in relation to previous closing price of 0.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLGN’s Market Performance

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has experienced a 6.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.72% rise in the past month, and a 2.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.65% for HLGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.23% for HLGN’s stock, with a -54.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLGN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HLGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLGN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.75 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

HLGN Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLGN rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2607. In addition, Heliogen Inc. saw -58.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLGN starting from Nant Capital, LLC, who purchase 634,251 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Jun 22. After this action, Nant Capital, LLC now owns 32,862,027 shares of Heliogen Inc., valued at $146,068 using the latest closing price.

GROSS WILLIAM, the 10% Owner of Heliogen Inc., sale 730,311 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that GROSS WILLIAM is holding 4,563,766 shares at $167,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1114.76 for the present operating margin

-30.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heliogen Inc. stands at -1032.65. Equity return is now at value -67.90, with -45.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.