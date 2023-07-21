Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) by analysts is $159.60, which is $24.06 above the current market price. The public float for HELE is 23.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.72% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of HELE was 577.04K shares.

The stock price of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) has surged by 2.37 when compared to previous closing price of 132.41, but the company has seen a 5.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/05/22 that Helen of Troy Cuts Full-Year Forecasts. Inflation Is Hitting Consumer Spending.

HELE’s Market Performance

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has experienced a 5.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.68% rise in the past month, and a 55.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for HELE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.09% for HELE stock, with a simple moving average of 33.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HELE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HELE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HELE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HELE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $99 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

HELE Trading at 28.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +37.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HELE rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.59. In addition, Helen of Troy Limited saw 22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HELE starting from Grass Brian, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $96.13 back on May 11. After this action, Grass Brian now owns 35,835 shares of Helen of Troy Limited, valued at $480,645 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HELE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.82 for the present operating margin

+42.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helen of Troy Limited stands at +6.95. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.