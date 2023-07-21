Guess’ Inc. (GES) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) has decreased by -0.65 when compared to last closing price of 20.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Guess Investor Wants Marcianos Out

Is It Worth Investing in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Right Now?

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is $23.50, which is $3.59 above the current market price. The public float for GES is 26.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GES on July 21, 2023 was 932.17K shares.

GES’s Market Performance

The stock of Guess’ Inc. (GES) has seen a -0.20% decrease in the past week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month, and a 0.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for GES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for GES’s stock, with a 1.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

GES Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.70. In addition, Guess’ Inc. saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from Weinswig Deborah, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $20.67 back on Jun 07. After this action, Weinswig Deborah now owns 26,069 shares of Guess’ Inc., valued at $413,466 using the latest closing price.

CHIDONI ANTHONY, the Director of Guess’ Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $16.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that CHIDONI ANTHONY is holding 199,552 shares at $166,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess’ Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99.

Based on Guess’ Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 212.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Guess’ Inc. (GES) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.