Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GRNT is at 0.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRNT is $8.00, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for GRNT is 21.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume for GRNT on July 21, 2023 was 193.55K shares.

GRNT) stock’s latest price update

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.84 in comparison to its previous close of 7.03, however, the company has experienced a 8.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRNT’s Market Performance

GRNT’s stock has risen by 8.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.31% and a quarterly rise of 25.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.60% for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.58% for GRNT’s stock, with a -0.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRNT Trading at 16.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNT rose by +8.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. saw -19.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNT starting from Darden Thaddeus, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Jun 09. After this action, Darden Thaddeus now owns 138,259 shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc., valued at $18,420 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTNEY JOHN, the Director of Granite Ridge Resources Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that MCCARTNEY JOHN is holding 24,564 shares at $6,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.74 for the present operating margin

+63.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. stands at +52.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.