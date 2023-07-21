Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, GBDC stock has gone up by 0.97%, with a monthly gain of 1.34% and a quarterly surge of 2.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.05% for Golub Capital BDC Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for GBDC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Right Now?

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is $14.38, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for GBDC is 161.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBDC on July 21, 2023 was 649.47K shares.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 13.59, however, the company has experienced a 0.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBDC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GBDC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GBDC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12.25 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

GBDC Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, Golub Capital BDC Inc. saw 3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Rival Anita J., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on May 25. After this action, Rival Anita J. now owns 69,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc., valued at $104,160 using the latest closing price.

Rival Anita J., the Director of Golub Capital BDC Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $13.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Rival Anita J. is holding 61,000 shares at $139,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.96 for the present operating margin

+76.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golub Capital BDC Inc. stands at +37.57. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.85. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 120.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.73. Total debt to assets is 54.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.