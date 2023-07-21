Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.73 compared to its previous closing price of 23.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) is above average at 9.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) is $23.17, which is -$0.28 below the current market price. The public float for FOR is 18.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FOR on July 21, 2023 was 143.17K shares.

FOR’s Market Performance

FOR’s stock has seen a 7.25% increase for the week, with a 22.42% rise in the past month and a 62.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for Forestar Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.42% for FOR’s stock, with a 55.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOR Trading at 18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOR rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.72. In addition, Forestar Group Inc. saw 64.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOR starting from Ringler G.F. (Rick) III, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $20.12 back on May 11. After this action, Ringler G.F. (Rick) III now owns 7,267 shares of Forestar Group Inc., valued at $40,238 using the latest closing price.

Ringler G.F. (Rick) III, the Director of Forestar Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $15.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Ringler G.F. (Rick) III is holding 6,678 shares at $45,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.99 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forestar Group Inc. stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.83. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Forestar Group Inc. (FOR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 30.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 243.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.