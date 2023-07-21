Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FTK is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTK is $1.40, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for FTK is 72.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume for FTK on July 21, 2023 was 198.41K shares.

The stock price of Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has jumped by 10.38 compared to previous close of 0.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FTK’s Market Performance

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has seen a 10.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.37% gain in the past month and a 23.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for FTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.31% for FTK’s stock, with a -12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTK in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

FTK Trading at 20.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK rose by +10.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7549. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc. saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from Wilks Matthew, who purchase 54,539 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Jun 16. After this action, Wilks Matthew now owns 408,155 shares of Flotek Industries Inc., valued at $42,540 using the latest closing price.

Wilks Matthew, the Director of Flotek Industries Inc., purchase 43,354 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Wilks Matthew is holding 353,616 shares at $34,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.67 for the present operating margin

-5.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries Inc. stands at -31.09. Equity return is now at value -34.50, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.