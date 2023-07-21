EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EZGO is 56.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EZGO on July 21, 2023 was 45.83K shares.

EZGO) stock’s latest price update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO)’s stock price has dropped by -6.76 in relation to previous closing price of 2.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EZGO’s Market Performance

EZGO’s stock has fallen by -2.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.87% and a quarterly rise of 13.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for EZGO Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.78% for EZGO’s stock, with a 72.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EZGO Trading at 16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +370.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw 189.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.16 for the present operating margin

+1.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at -36.70. The total capital return value is set at -17.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.