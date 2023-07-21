Examining the Volatility of AGBA Group Holding Limited’s (AGBA) Stock

In the past week, AGBA stock has gone down by -8.96%, with a monthly decline of -16.44% and a quarterly plunge of -34.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for AGBA Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.98% for AGBA’s stock, with a -65.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AGBA is 8.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGBA on July 21, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

AGBA) stock’s latest price update

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.87 in comparison to its previous close of 1.31, however, the company has experienced a -8.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGBA Trading at -20.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGBA fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3765. In addition, AGBA Group Holding Limited saw -20.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.77 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGBA Group Holding Limited stands at -143.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.