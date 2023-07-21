Evaluating the Ups and Downs of OFG Bancorp’s (OFG) Stock

In the past week, OFG stock has gone up by 14.75%, with a monthly gain of 22.28% and a quarterly surge of 30.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for OFG Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.27% for OFG’s stock, with a 21.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) Right Now?

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OFG is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OFG is $35.50, which is $0.15 above the current price. The public float for OFG is 46.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OFG on July 21, 2023 was 245.50K shares.

OFG) stock’s latest price update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.20 in comparison to its previous close of 30.99, however, the company has experienced a 14.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OFG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OFG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

OFG Trading at 25.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +24.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFG rose by +14.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.43. In addition, OFG Bancorp saw 18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFG starting from FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL, who sale 20,152 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Jun 07. After this action, FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL now owns 0 shares of OFG Bancorp, valued at $562,094 using the latest closing price.

Colon Jorge, the Director of OFG Bancorp, sale 40,870 shares at $29.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Colon Jorge is holding 0 shares at $1,216,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for OFG Bancorp stands at +25.60. The total capital return value is set at 21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.20. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on OFG Bancorp (OFG), the company’s capital structure generated 5.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.96. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OFG Bancorp (OFG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.