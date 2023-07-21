Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) Stock

The stock of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has gone up by 0.25% for the week, with a 19.13% rise in the past month and a 19.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.15% for DPZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.17% for DPZ’s stock, with a 15.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is $386.64, which is -$23.51 below the current market price. The public float for DPZ is 35.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DPZ on July 21, 2023 was 686.27K shares.

DPZ) stock’s latest price update

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 392.33. However, the company has seen a 0.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/12/23 that Domino’s Pizza Is Soon Coming to Uber Apps

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $465 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

DPZ Trading at 20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +20.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $352.10. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw 11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from HEADEN CYNTHIA A, who sale 53 shares at the price of $391.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, HEADEN CYNTHIA A now owns 4,204 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $20,723 using the latest closing price.

HEADEN CYNTHIA A, the EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 34 shares at $385.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that HEADEN CYNTHIA A is holding 4,299 shares at $13,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 69.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.07. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with 28.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.