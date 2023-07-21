Evaluating the Impact of -7.14 Increase on Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) Stock

The stock of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has gone down by -11.96% for the week, with a -1.93% drop in the past month and a -18.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.48% for SKLZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.76% for SKLZ’s stock, with a -17.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKLZ is 2.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is $14.52, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for SKLZ is 14.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.93% of that float. On July 21, 2023, SKLZ’s average trading volume was 406.47K shares.

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 12.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

SKLZ Trading at 7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -11.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Chessen Kevin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 05. After this action, Chessen Kevin now owns 50,000 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $24,900 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc., purchase 157,344 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 10,456,647 shares at $86,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.