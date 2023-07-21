Evaluating the Impact of 1.20 Increase on Steelcase Inc.’s (SCS) Stock

The stock of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen a 4.92% increase in the past week, with a 10.43% gain in the past month, and a -2.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for SCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.61% for SCS’s stock, with a 5.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) by analysts is $10.25, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for SCS is 98.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SCS was 1.14M shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has increased by 1.20 when compared to last closing price of 7.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Rivian, FedEx, Cerner, Oracle: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SCS Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from Krestakos Robert G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $7.84 back on Jul 18. After this action, Krestakos Robert G now owns 114,289 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $39,182 using the latest closing price.

WEGE PETER M II, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 5,691 shares at $8.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that WEGE PETER M II is holding 199,644 shares at $48,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.