Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) by analysts is $6.65, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for NRGV is 109.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.17% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NRGV was 1.23M shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) has jumped by 1.98 compared to previous close of 3.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRGV’s Market Performance

NRGV’s stock has fallen by -6.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.77% and a quarterly rise of 91.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.18% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.18% for NRGV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.31% for the last 200 days.

NRGV Trading at 24.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +21.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Jul 05. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 719,866 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $18,975 using the latest closing price.

Icoren Goncagul, the Chief People Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $2.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Icoren Goncagul is holding 727,366 shares at $19,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.