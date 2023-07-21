Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Empire Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EP) has jumped by 4.23 compared to previous close of 9.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Empire Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EP) Right Now?

Empire Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 309.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EP is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EP is 11.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for EP on July 21, 2023 was 24.96K shares.

EP’s Market Performance

EP stock saw a decrease of 10.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.80% for EP’s stock, with a -21.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EP Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EP rose by +10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Empire Petroleum Corporation saw -21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EP starting from Mulacek Phil E, who purchase 20,377 shares at the price of $8.99 back on May 31. After this action, Mulacek Phil E now owns 2,497,871 shares of Empire Petroleum Corporation, valued at $183,189 using the latest closing price.

Vann J Kevin, the Director of Empire Petroleum Corporation, purchase 3,115 shares at $8.96 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Vann J Kevin is holding 3,115 shares at $27,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.97 for the present operating margin

+42.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire Petroleum Corporation stands at +13.30. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.