DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) has increased by 4.10 when compared to last closing price of 37.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) is above average at 14.23x. The 36-month beta value for DXPE is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DXPE is $40.00, which is $0.66 above than the current price. The public float for DXPE is 15.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume of DXPE on July 21, 2023 was 125.34K shares.

DXPE’s Market Performance

DXPE’s stock has seen a 5.47% increase for the week, with a 7.28% rise in the past month and a 49.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for DXP Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.55% for DXPE’s stock, with a 35.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXPE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DXPE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DXPE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2020.

DXPE Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.58% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXPE rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.07. In addition, DXP Enterprises Inc. saw 42.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXPE starting from MAESTAS PAZ, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $32.37 back on May 26. After this action, MAESTAS PAZ now owns 636,723 shares of DXP Enterprises Inc., valued at $485,550 using the latest closing price.

HAMLIN TODD, the Sr. Vice President of DXP Enterprises Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $32.37 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that HAMLIN TODD is holding 30,761 shares at $129,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+28.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for DXP Enterprises Inc. stands at +3.25. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In summary, DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.