Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is above average at 6.11x. The 36-month beta value for LPG is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPG is $26.24, which is $1.33 above than the current price. The public float for LPG is 33.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.45% of that float. The average trading volume of LPG on July 21, 2023 was 552.76K shares.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)’s stock price has plunge by -2.25relation to previous closing price of 26.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG’s stock has risen by 4.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.02% and a quarterly rise of 23.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Dorian LPG Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for LPG stock, with a simple moving average of 30.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with DNB Markets repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to DNB Markets is $26.90 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

LPG Trading at 6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.32. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw 47.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Coleman Thomas Jason, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $24.60 back on Jul 14. After this action, Coleman Thomas Jason now owns 298,000 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd., valued at $418,200 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Thomas Jason, the Director of Dorian LPG Ltd., sale 50,000 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Coleman Thomas Jason is holding 315,000 shares at $1,288,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+58.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +44.24. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.