DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DLocal Limited (DLO) by analysts is $16.09, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 141.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.55% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of DLO was 1.72M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has increased by 1.04 when compared to last closing price of 14.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a 5.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.87% gain in the past month and a 7.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.26% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.88. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.