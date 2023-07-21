Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.87 in comparison to its previous close of 176.04, however, the company has experienced a 0.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/01/22 that Coors will can its plastic six-pack rings for good

Is It Worth Investing in Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) Right Now?

Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diageo plc (DEO) is $191.97, which is $14.12 above the current market price. The public float for DEO is 140.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEO on July 21, 2023 was 372.30K shares.

DEO’s Market Performance

The stock of Diageo plc (DEO) has seen a 0.02% increase in the past week, with a 4.02% rise in the past month, and a -4.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.70% for DEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.78% for DEO’s stock, with a 0.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DEO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DEO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $155 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

DEO Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.69%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEO rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.04. In addition, Diageo plc saw -0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.13 for the present operating margin

+61.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diageo plc stands at +21.03. The total capital return value is set at 19.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.21. Equity return is now at value 47.00, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Diageo plc (DEO), the company’s capital structure generated 211.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.90. Total debt to assets is 45.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 190.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diageo plc (DEO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.