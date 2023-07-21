Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has seen a -0.67% decrease in the past week, with a -14.13% drop in the past month, and a -6.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for DAWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for DAWN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DAWN is at -2.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DAWN is $40.67, which is $28.82 above the current market price. The public float for DAWN is 51.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.97% of that float. The average trading volume for DAWN on July 21, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

DAWN) stock’s latest price update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN)’s stock price has soared by 2.60 in relation to previous closing price of 11.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

DAWN Trading at -7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.93. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -44.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from AI Day1 LLC, who purchase 769,230 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, AI Day1 LLC now owns 11,453,868 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,999,990 using the latest closing price.

Blackman Samuel C., the Chief Medical Officer of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,229 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Blackman Samuel C. is holding 1,234,363 shares at $19,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

The total capital return value is set at -47.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.34. Equity return is now at value -45.30, with -43.00 for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.