Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) by analysts is $56.44, which is $10.1 above the current market price. The public float for PLAY is 41.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.85% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PLAY was 1.42M shares.

PLAY) stock’s latest price update

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.17relation to previous closing price of 46.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder James Corley Dies at 72

PLAY’s Market Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has seen a 1.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.32% gain in the past month and a 32.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for PLAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for PLAY’s stock, with a 22.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $56 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

PLAY Trading at 18.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.47. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw 30.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Mulleady John, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Jun 15. After this action, Mulleady John now owns 68,312 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $324,811 using the latest closing price.

Pineiro Antonio, the SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., purchase 500 shares at $34.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Pineiro Antonio is holding 23,812 shares at $17,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +6.98. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.