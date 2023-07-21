DatChat Inc. (DATS) Stock Faces 7.41% Weekly Volatility

The stock of DatChat Inc. (DATS) has gone up by 6.21% for the week, with a -11.76% drop in the past month and a 18.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.27% for DATS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for DATS’s stock, with a 1.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DATS is 17.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DATS on July 21, 2023 was 345.66K shares.

DATS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) has surged by 6.55 when compared to previous closing price of 0.50, but the company has seen a 6.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DATS Trading at 12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DATS rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5227. In addition, DatChat Inc. saw 115.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DATS starting from Myman Darin M, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Sep 22. After this action, Myman Darin M now owns 1,764,275 shares of DatChat Inc., valued at $9,799 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24075.93 for the present operating margin

-283.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for DatChat Inc. stands at -26266.01. Equity return is now at value -80.40, with -77.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DatChat Inc. (DATS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.