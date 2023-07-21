Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has seen a 6.77% increase in the past week, with a -1.37% drop in the past month, and a 23.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for DAKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.46% for DAKT’s stock, with a 53.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Right Now?

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is $9.25, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for DAKT is 36.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAKT on July 21, 2023 was 421.89K shares.

DAKT) stock’s latest price update

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.54 in relation to its previous close of 6.62. However, the company has experienced a 6.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on January 24th of the previous year 2018.

DAKT Trading at 8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Daktronics Inc. saw 143.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Wiemann Bradley T, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Oct 12. After this action, Wiemann Bradley T now owns 130,445 shares of Daktronics Inc., valued at $69,645 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Andrew David, the Director of Daktronics Inc., purchase 13,217 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Siegel Andrew David is holding 1,265,392 shares at $38,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.44 for the present operating margin

+20.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daktronics Inc. stands at +0.90. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.