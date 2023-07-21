Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, CBRL stock has gone up by 0.33%, with a monthly gain of 4.17% and a quarterly plunge of -9.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.64% for CBRL’s stock, with a -7.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is above average at 23.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) is $95.13, which is -$2.34 below the current market price. The public float for CBRL is 21.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBRL on July 21, 2023 was 553.93K shares.

CBRL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 97.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/27/22 that Cracker Barrel Profit Falls as Inflation Weighs on Customers

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CBRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBRL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $96 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

CBRL Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRL rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.10. In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. saw 2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

+9.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stands at +4.04. The total capital return value is set at 8.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.77. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), the company’s capital structure generated 234.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.12. Total debt to assets is 46.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 78.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.