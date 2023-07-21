Coursera Inc. (COUR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) has plunged by -2.62 when compared to previous closing price of 13.75, but the company has seen a -1.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coursera Inc. (COUR) is $17.58, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 129.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on July 21, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

The stock of Coursera Inc. (COUR) has seen a -1.47% decrease in the past week, with a 1.67% rise in the past month, and a 29.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for COUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.93% for COUR stock, with a simple moving average of 6.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $12 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.15. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Ng Andrew Y., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $13.79 back on Jul 19. After this action, Ng Andrew Y. now owns 7,271,584 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $344,775 using the latest closing price.

Ng Andrew Y., the Director of Coursera Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Ng Andrew Y. is holding 7,296,584 shares at $694,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.