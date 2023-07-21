Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.02 in relation to its previous close of 0.16. However, the company has experienced a -13.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CNXA is 13.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNXA on July 21, 2023 was 838.06K shares.

CNXA’s Market Performance

CNXA’s stock has seen a -13.59% decrease for the week, with a -22.68% drop in the past month and a -14.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.15% for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.25% for CNXA’s stock, with a -29.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNXA Trading at -20.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares sank -21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA fell by -13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1959. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -35.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 08. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,265,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $3,968 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., sale 70,100 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,270,000 shares at $61,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-257.44 for the present operating margin

+26.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -307.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.