Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) has jumped by 1.26 compared to previous close of 1.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Right Now?

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) by analysts is $7.67, which is $6.08 above the current market price. The public float for CMRX is 79.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CMRX was 1.17M shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX stock saw a decrease of 1.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.23% for CMRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

CMRX Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2138. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw -35.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from Andriole Michael T., who purchase 51,700 shares at the price of $1.14 back on May 18. After this action, Andriole Michael T. now owns 357,015 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $59,150 using the latest closing price.

Sherman Michael A., the Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix Inc., purchase 87,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Sherman Michael A. is holding 87,000 shares at $97,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Equity return is now at value 87.90, with 79.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.