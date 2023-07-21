Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) has plunged by -0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 203.99, but the company has seen a -1.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) Right Now?

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) by analysts is $244.46, which is $42.52 above the current market price. The public float for CRL is 50.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CRL was 522.98K shares.

CRL’s Market Performance

CRL stock saw a decrease of -1.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.33% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for CRL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $225 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

CRL Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.00. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. saw -6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from LaPlume Joseph W, who sale 345 shares at the price of $190.39 back on May 15. After this action, LaPlume Joseph W now owns 24,026 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., valued at $65,685 using the latest closing price.

LaPlume Joseph W, the EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., sale 959 shares at $193.03 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that LaPlume Joseph W is holding 24,371 shares at $185,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL), the company’s capital structure generated 105.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.40. Total debt to assets is 41.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.