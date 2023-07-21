Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) by analysts is $3.81, The public float for CRDL is 61.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CRDL was 129.55K shares.

CRDL) stock’s latest price update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL)’s stock price has soared by 6.09 in relation to previous closing price of 0.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRDL’s Market Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has seen a 9.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.38% decline in the past month and a 59.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.63% for CRDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for CRDL’s stock, with a 32.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRDL Trading at 13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDL rose by +9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8297. In addition, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. saw 64.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDL

Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.