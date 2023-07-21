Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is 19.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPT is 0.80.

The public float for CPT is 105.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On July 21, 2023, CPT’s average trading volume was 730.18K shares.

CPT) stock’s latest price update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT)’s stock price has increased by 0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 111.39. However, the company has seen a 0.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPT’s Market Performance

Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen a 0.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.48% gain in the past month and a 4.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for CPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for CPT’s stock, with a 0.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $126 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

CPT Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.83. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from CAMPO RICHARD J, who sale 5,337 shares at the price of $110.35 back on May 05. After this action, CAMPO RICHARD J now owns 246,799 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $588,938 using the latest closing price.

Sengelmann William W., the EVP – Real Estate Investments of Camden Property Trust, sale 10,292 shares at $112.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Sengelmann William W. is holding 68,667 shares at $1,158,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Camden Property Trust (CPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.