Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR)’s stock price has increased by 2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 12.25. However, the company has seen a 3.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) is above average at 12.12x. The 36-month beta value for BUR is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BUR is $18.08, which is $3.88 above than the current price. The public float for BUR is 198.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume of BUR on July 21, 2023 was 528.02K shares.

BUR’s Market Performance

The stock of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has seen a 3.53% increase in the past week, with a -2.63% drop in the past month, and a -0.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for BUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for BUR stock, with a simple moving average of 26.51% for the last 200 days.

BUR Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw 54.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at +8.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.